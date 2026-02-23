Assam: Hailakandi Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 5 Crore, Two Arrested

In a breakthrough in Assam's ongoing anti-drug campaign, Hailakandi Police on Monday seized a massive consignment of yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 5 crore and arrested two alleged drug suppliers.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team launched a special operation in the Bowarghat Part-I area of the Hailakandi district. During the drive, officers intercepted a suspicious Mahindra TUV vehicle bearing registration number MZ 01 R 6434.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, police uncovered a specially designed hidden compartment built to conceal contraband. From the secret chamber, the team recovered 1,21,000 yaba tablets packed in 12 separate packets.

According to sources, the estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 5 crore, making it one of the significant drug hauls in the region in recent times.

Two individuals were arrested on the spot in connection with the seizure. The accused have been identified as Miss Mercy Pillai and Thongzagin Haokip. Both are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to ascertain the source of the consignment and its intended destination.

According to Police sources, an investigation has been initiated to determine whether the consignment is linked to a larger interstate or cross-border drug trafficking network. Further arrests are not being ruled out as the probe progresses.