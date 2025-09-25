Assam Police Seize 3 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹90 Cr in Major Drug Bust

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Assam Police seized 3 lakh Yaba tablets worth an estimated ₹90 crore from a secret compartment in a vehicle in Cachar district. Two men from Manipur were arrested in connection with the haul.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police (Cachar), told the mediaI that the operation was launched on the late evening of September 23, following credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of narcotics. The police intercepted a vehicle at Dholakhal, under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station.

“Police apprehended Samuel Lhungdim (27) and Andy Kuki (27), both from Churachandpur, Manipur. During the search, 30 black polythene-wrapped packets containing 3 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from specially constructed secret compartments in the vehicle. The vehicle itself has been seized,” the police said.

Tests conducted using a drug detection kit confirmed the presence of methamphetamine. Preliminary investigations indicate that the narcotics were being transported from Manipur’s Churachandpur.

In a related operation, Assam Rifles apprehended three individuals in Vawkte Kai, Zokhawthar, after noticing suspicious movements near World Bank Road. A concealed package was recovered containing 1.377 kg of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately ₹11.40 crore.

The individuals, namely Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga, and Malsawmkimi, along with the seized narcotics, were handed over to the Customs and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

