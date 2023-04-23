Assam: Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc in Chabua; Causes Extensive Damage, Displacement

In a devastating natural disaster, Chabua situated in between Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam experienced a destructive hailstorm during the wee hours of Sunday.

The hailstorm caused extensive damage to properties across the area. The storm led to the collapse of several houses in different regions, leaving families displaced and in need of immediate assistance.

According to sources, the hailstorm was so severe that it also disrupted the electricity connection, causing a power outage across the region. The collapse of electricity poles further complicated the situation and made it challenging for rescue teams to provide relief.

The storm's destructive force also destroyed the local residence hotel and dhaba, leaving many business owners in a state of shock and despair. The local authorities and rescue teams are actively engaged in providing relief and support to the affected people, ensuring that they have access to shelter, food, and other necessities.

