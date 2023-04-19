Storm Damages Several Houses in Assam’s Chabua

A storm that took place during the early hours of Wednesday caused extensive damage including destruction of residential houses in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

According to sources, the storm damaged several residential houses at many villages in Chabua area of Dibrugarh district.

In the storm, trees were also uprooted and livestock died.

Meanwhile, electricity connections were disrupted due to uprooted electricity poles.

Yesterday, Torrential rains and a storm wreaked havoc in Nalbari, during the closing ceremony of the 16th annual Helsa Rongali Bihu.

The incident took place when the Thespian group from Tezpur was performing, and the storm blew away the stage, causing it to collapse due to heavy rains. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

After some time, Priyanka Bharali and Krishnamoni Chutiya were supposed to perform, but the adverse weather disrupted their concert. The stage collapse and heavy rains made it impossible for the singers to perform, leading to the cancellation of their show.