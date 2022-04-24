Assam: Hanuman Idol In Temple Premises Vandalized, Burned

Unidentified miscreants have allegedly vandalized an idol of Lord Hanuman and later set it afire in Hajo under Kamrup Rural district on Saturday.

The incident was reported at Patni village in Hajo. As per reports, the unidentified miscreants fled the spot after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community have expressed anger on the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

The idol was reportedly vandalized and set afire in the wee hours of Saturday.

Last month, the iconic Hanuman Mandir in Darrang district’s Kharupetia area in Assam was reportedly looted by unidentified miscreants.

The miscreants broke several locks and managed to enter the temple premises and looted four idols beside other valuable objects worth lakhs.

They also looted cash by breaking the donation box.

