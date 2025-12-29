“Assam Has Awakened Culturally and Economically,” Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the Jyoti Bisnhu Auditorium along with Amit shah, celebrating the state’s cultural and economic progress while emphasizing its growing recognition at both the regional and national levels.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, Sarma described Assam as a “newly awakened state,” expressing pride in its rich heritage and artistic legacy.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam has gained recognition at Charai Deu Maidan and for our language,” he said. “Alongside cultural revival, economic growth is taking Assam skyward. Today, Assam can take pride in its progress from Dhubri to Sadiya.”

The Chief Minister paid tribute to legendary Assamese figures such as Srimanta Sankardev, Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Vishnu, and Zubeen Garg, highlighting their contributions to the state’s identity. He added, “Assam today can celebrate development and aim to become one of India’s top five states.”

Sarma also spoke on the state government’s efforts to address illegal land encroachments, recalling that over 1.29 lakh bighas of land have been reclaimed.

“Those involved in encroachment have been removed and nade it Sankardev project,” he said. The Chief Minister also mentioned celebrating poets like Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha , emphasizing their enduring influence.

Turning to politics, Sarma urged voters ahead of the upcoming March-April elections to elect a government committed to protecting Assam from illegal encroachments. “In five years, we will continue our mission to reclaim land and bless development initiatives,” he added.

Also Read: Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹227-Crore Batadrava Than Redevelopment in Assam’s Nagaon