Assam: Head-On Collision Between Bike and E-Rickshaw Claims Biker's Life in Morigaon

A tragic road accident occurred at Jarabari in Assam’s Morigaon when a bike and an e-rickshaw collided head-on on Monday.
According to sources, the biker, identified as Rintu Saikia, lost his life on the spot in the accident.
In the aftermath of the collision, the e-rickshaw driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition for medical attention.
The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the area, prompting calls for improved measures to prevent such accidents in the future.
Earlier today, an e-rickshaw collided with a high speed truck, causing injuries to its five passengers, including children.
The incident took place at Kharikatia in Assam’s Jorhat.
The impact of the collision forced the e-rickshaw off the road, into a roadside ditch.
The injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital leading to a tense situation at the accident spot.