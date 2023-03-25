Assam: 22 Tea Workers Injured In Road Accident

At least 22 female tea workers were injured in a road accident that occurred at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday.

According to sources, the vehicle carrying the tea workers lost control and overturned on the side of the road, resulting in the injuries.

The incident was reported near Meleng tea estate at Teok.

It is learned that that tea workers were being transported to the estate for their daily work when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, all the injured women were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.

Last month, at least five persons lost their lives in a major road accident in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The vehicle in which they were travelling was headed towards Tezpur when it lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Balipara.

The deceased have been identified as Akashdeep Borah, Bhaikon Potongiya, Bidyut Kumar Nath, Biswajit Saikia and Dipen Borah.