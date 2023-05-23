Assam: Head-on Collision Claims Driver's Life; Leaves Woman and Child Critical

In an incident that took place on National Highway 38 at Bogapani in Assam’s Digboi, a head-on collision occurred between a truck and a Maruti van, resulting in the death of the van's driver.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the Maruti van was completely crushed. The accident has left a woman and a child in critical condition, adding to the devastation caused by the collision.
Authorities and emergency services were deployed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance.
On December 1 last year, two persons were killed and at least seven others were injured in a major road accident that occurred in Assam’s Dhemaji district.
Sources said that a magic van and auto rickshaw collided head-on near Samaranjan village, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.
Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.