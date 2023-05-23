Assam

Assam: Head-on Collision Claims Driver's Life; Leaves Woman and Child Critical

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Maruti van was completely crushed.
In an incident that took place on National Highway 38 at Bogapani in Assam’s Digboi, a head-on collision occurred between a truck and a Maruti van, resulting in the death of the van's driver.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Maruti van was completely crushed. The accident has left a woman and a child in critical condition, adding to the devastation caused by the collision.

Authorities and emergency services were deployed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance.

On December 1 last year, two persons were killed and at least seven others were injured in a major road accident that occurred in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Sources said that a magic van and auto rickshaw collided head-on near Samaranjan village, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

