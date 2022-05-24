Assam: Head-On Collision In Kaliabor Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured

As many as two people were killed and four others were injured in a road mishap at Hatibondha in Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said that a tempo and freight carrying Tata Magic collided head-on resulting in the accident. A man and a woman were killed in resultant accident.

The deceased woman has been identified as Masuda Rahmatullah, while the identity of man is yet to be established.