7 Killed In Bus-Lorry Collision In Karnataka

As many as seven people were killed and 26 others were left with injuries in a road mishap in Karnataka, police informed on Tuesday.
The incident took place on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka as a passenger bus collided with a lorry, reported ANI.
Police said that the drivers of both the bus and the lorry were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to the KIMS hospital in Hubli where they are being treated, they said.
According to the police, the bus was headed to Bengaluru and was coming from Kolhapur, while the lorry was going towards Dharwad when the collision took place at midnight between 12.30 am to 1 am.
The accident took place when the bus driver was reportedly trying to overtake a tractor.
Meanwhile, police have lodged an FIR and have initiated an investigation into the accident.