7 Killed In Bus-Lorry Collision In Karnataka

As many as seven people were killed and 26 others were left with injuries in a road mishap in Karnataka, police informed on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka as a passenger bus collided with a lorry, reported ANI.

Police said that the drivers of both the bus and the lorry were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to the KIMS hospital in Hubli where they are being treated, they said.