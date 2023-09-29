Assam: Head-On Collision in Rupohihat Claims One Life

In a road accident that occurred at Singimari in Assam’s Rupohihat, involving a head-on collision between a passenger tempo and a motorcycle on Friday.
Tragically, the motorcycle rider, identified as Shamidul Islam, lost his life in the accident.
According to sources, the impact was so severe that the motorcycle was thrown off the road.
The tempo driver fled the scene following the accident.
Earlier on September 25, a tragic road accident took place at the Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati’s Maligaon, where a water tanker lost control, crashing into a bridge pole and subsequently hitting a divider.
The incident occurred as the tanker was traveling from the Maligaon side.