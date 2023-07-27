Assam: Head-On Collision Leaves Seven Injured In Jonai

Seven people received severe injuries in a road accident that took place at Bijoypur in Assam’s Jonai on Thursday.
According to sources, the accident took place when two four-wheelers collided head-on at National Highway 515.
All of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Police said that a tempo and freight carrying Tata Magic collided head-on resulting in the accident. A man and a woman were killed in resultant accident.
The deceased woman was identified as Masuda Rahmatullah, while the identity of the man was not established.
Meanwhile, the injured were identified as Mahibur Rahman, Ariful Rahman, Anowara Begum, and Mohsinur Rahman.
According to reports, the tempo in which the people were traveling was headed for Kalibor from Tezpur.
On the other hand, the Tata Magic was headed from Guwahati to Tezpur.