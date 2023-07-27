Assam

Assam: Head-On Collision Leaves Seven Injured In Jonai

According to sources, the accident took place when two four-wheelers collided head-on at National Highway 515.
Assam: Head-On Collision Leaves Seven Injured In Jonai
Assam: Head-On Collision Leaves Seven Injured In JonaiREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Seven people received severe injuries in a road accident that took place at Bijoypur in Assam’s Jonai on Thursday.

According to sources, the accident took place when two four-wheelers collided head-on at National Highway 515.

All of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Earlier in May, two people were killed and four others were injured in a road mishap at Hatibondha in Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district.

Police said that a tempo and freight carrying Tata Magic collided head-on resulting in the accident. A man and a woman were killed in resultant accident.

The deceased woman was identified as Masuda Rahmatullah, while the identity of the man was not established.

Meanwhile, the injured were identified as Mahibur Rahman, Ariful Rahman, Anowara Begum, and Mohsinur Rahman.

According to reports, the tempo in which the people were traveling was headed for Kalibor from Tezpur.

On the other hand, the Tata Magic was headed from Guwahati to Tezpur.

Assam: Head-On Collision Leaves Seven Injured In Jonai
Assam: Head-On Collision In Kaliabor Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured
Assam police
Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-head-on-collision-leaves-seven-injured-in-jonai
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com