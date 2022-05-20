Assam: Headmaster Suspended For Being Drunk at School

A school headmaster of a primary school in Assam’s Sivasagar has been suspended for allegedly being drunk on duty hours.

According to sources, the headmaster, identified as Bibhujyoti Gogoi, allegedly reported to school in an intoxicated state on multiple occasions.

The suspension was ordered by the district commissioner, sources said.

On Wednesday, a headmaster of a private institution in Assam’s Darrang district was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The incident took place on Monday night at a girl’s hostel of a private educational institution. The accused allegedly entered the hostel where he molested the minor girl.

He has been identified as Dost Mohammed Safi, a resident of Magurmari Char in the Darrang district.

According to reports, Safi ran the said private institution in Kharupetia where he provided hostel facilities for both boys and girls.

The institution has been set up without government verification or proper documentation and has been violating several government norms, reports added.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Tragedy: Hundreds of Families Hit, Villages Completely Destroyed