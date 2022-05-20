Dima Hasao Tragedy: Hundreds of Families Hit, Villages Completely Destroyed

The incessant rainfall in Assam has wreaked havoc in Assam destroying thousands of villages in 27 districts across the state among which the worst hit is Haflong in Dima Hasao district which has been completely cut off from the rest of the state.

In an exclusive coverage by Pratidin Time, it has been seen that the villages in Dima Hasao district have completely damaged due to landslide occurred after heavy downpour.

The village named Mohaigilgaon in Haflong has been completely damaged. Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, the village head said, “There are 1030 families in the village out of which 11 families have been affected and many have left the place for safety and security. If it rains again, the village will be completely washed away.”

The village head also urged the state government to provide all possible assistance and that the government should think of the families that have been affected. “The government announced Rs. 1lakh ex-gratia to the affected families which is not enough. To rehabilitate and restore a family 1 lakh is not enough. The government should bear the entire cost of the families,” the village head said.

Notably, the district which recently has been developed has completely been damaged. In the exclusive report that has been covered by Pratidin Time, it has come to know that the restoration of the district will take more than a year or so to connect with the other parts of the state and also with the neighbouring countries.