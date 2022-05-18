Assam: Headmistress Arrested For Carrying Beef To School

The Headmistress of a government school in Assam’s Goalpara district has been arrested for allegedly carrying beef to school.

The incident was reported from Hurkachungi M.E School, located in Lakhipur area of the district.

According to reports, the headmistress, identified as Daliman Nessa, allegedly brought beef to the institution on the day Gunotsav.

Soon after the incident, Nessa was questioned by Lakhimpur police and later forwarded to judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters, Bhimkanta Pegu, Officer-In-Charge of Lakhipur Police Station said

During lunch hour, one of the colleagues of Daliman Nessa came to know about it and started complaining, after which it came to light, Bhimkanta Pegu, Officer-In-Charge of Lakhipur Police Station told reporters.

Gunotsav is a yearly, state government activity to ensure quality elementary education with improved learning outcomes. During Gunotsav, State Ministers, IAS, IPS, IFS officers, and Class–I & II officers visit schools and take part in the process of evaluation through interaction with students and teachers.

