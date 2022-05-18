Land Mafia Apprehended In Assam's Nalbari

A suspected land mafia was apprehended in Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday.

The arrested land mafia, identified as Manab Nath, was nabbed from Borka village near Kampur.

According to sources, Nath was arrested based on an FIR lodged at Nalbari police station.

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s direction last year, state police aggressively conducted operations against land mafias across the state.

Over 500 land mafias were apprehended from several districts in a single day on September 21, 2021.

Also Read: APCC Expels Nilamani Sen Deka for violating Party Discipline