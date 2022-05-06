Assam: CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his own service weapon at a camp in Assam’s Golaghat district.

As per sources, the incident took place at 155 CRPF camp in Sarupathar area along Assam-Nagaland border on Friday morning.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Raj Singh (30). The reason for him taking the extreme step has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, CRPF officials and police reached the scene and assessing the situation.

Last year, another CRPF jawan had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle after firing at one of his colleagues in Nagaon district.

The deceased jawan, identified as one Vijay Mishra, allegedly shot his colleague on his leg, injuring him. Both of them had engaged in an altercation before the incident.

