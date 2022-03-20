Assam: Heat Wave Grips State, Guwahati Records 37 Degrees

As the summer heat wave has already gripped Assam in the month of March itself, the meteorological department of the state has predicted the weather to remain the same in the coming days.

According to the officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Borjhar in Guwahati, the weather across the state will remain the same except for some change on March 23 and 24.

The temperature will decrease to some extent on the two days along with predictions of scanty rainfall in a few places.

As per the officials, the temperature recorded in the last few days were 34.0 degrees on March 12, 34.4 degrees on March 13, 36.0 degrees on March 14, 36.0 degrees on March 15, 36.1 degrees on March 16, 36.5 degrees on March 17, 36.4 degrees on March 18 and 36.0 degrees on March 19.

There was not much difference in the weather during the last week across the state, however a certain variation in the temperature was witnessed in Guwahati and the areas adjacent to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport at Borjhar.

The areas surrounding the Guwahati airport has recorded 36 degree celsius and Guwahati recorded 37 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The excessive heat in Guwahati in the month of March itself is a sign that the amount of trees and greenery is slowly reducing giving way to the construction of huge buildings across the city at a very fast pace.

