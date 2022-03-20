Illegal Hollong Tree Logs Seized Along Assam-Arunachal Border

In a major haul, the forest department has seized illegal Holling tree logs at Tokudubi near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The illegal precious Hollong trees logs were seized under the supervision of T C Ranjith Ram (IFS) Divisional Forest office of Digboi forest division under Tinsukia district staffs of Margherita West range forest office and Lekhajan forest beat office

Tokudubi falls under Margherita forest range office of Digboi forest division, Tinsukia.

The forest department carried out the operation based on information about the presence of logs being illegally chopped in the area.

The illegal timber mafias however fled from the scene before the forest team arrived.

Since a long time, illegal precious logs are mercilessly chopped at Tokudubi.

It may be mentioned that illegal deforestation of trees is banned in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: NSCN-KYA Camp Busted In Arunachal, Arms, Explosives Recovered