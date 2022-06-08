Assam: Heated Situation at East Karbi Anglong Amid Council Elections

A heated situation erupted at a polling booth in Karbi Anglong amid the final phase of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election which was underway on Wednesday.

As per reports, the violence has been reported at polling booth No-1 Duar Amla constituency in East Karbi Anglong.

Sources informed that an irate mob destroyed ballot boxes and also set a large amount of paper on fire in the middle of the compound.

Reportedly, the mob also attempted to attack security personnel who were deployed at the polling booth.

The police then had to resort to blank firing to disperse the unruly mob.

On Tuesday night ahead of the polling, one person was injured at at number 17 Rongbongway in Socheng Dhenta following reports of violence.

According to reports, violence broke out over allegations were made against the ruling BJP for distributing money in return for votes ahead of today’s polling.

The voting for KAAC elections in Assam began at 7.30 am on Wednesday and continued till 4.30 pm.

As many as 7,40,060 voters will decide the fate of 154 candidates who stood for the elections.

Voting was held across 906 polling stations for a total of 26 council constituencies.

Meanwhile, by-elections were also held on Wednesday for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).