Guwahati: Senior Doctor at AIIMS Falls To Death From 7th Floor

A senior resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati has reportedly died after falling off from the seventh floor of the building on Wednesday.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Pholgu Pratim Das.

According to AIIMS deputy manager Biswajit Sarma, the senior doctor fell from the seventh floor of the building while taking a selfie.

The police suspected it to be a case of suicide, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

The senior doctor was immediately rushed to GNRC hospital in Amingaon, however, he succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation in the case.