Assam: Heavy Rainfall Predicted on March 31, April 1

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India during the next 5 days with the possibility of heavy falls in isolated places over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on March 31 and April 1, 2022.

"Light rainfall is expected over northeast India during the next 24 hours,' the weather department said.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are likely to hit the region from Wednesday onwards, while Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, it added.

