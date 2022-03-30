Congress Accuses AIUDF Of Selling MLAs to BJP

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora alleged that the AIUDF has betrayed the Congress saying that the Badruddin-led party has sold five of its MLAs to BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 31, 2022.

The Assam Congress teared into the ranks of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF party calling it dhokebaaz (traitor).

“AIUDF has sold five of its MLAs to the BJP. Therefore, the AIUDF can be called as Agar Industries Undemocratic Dhokabaaz Front,” Bhupen Borah said.

The statement of Bora came barely a week after the opposition stood together for filing of nomination of incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

Meanwhile, the Assam BJP has rubbished the allegations saying that the Congress and AIUDF are the two sides of the same coin.

Bora further claimed that Congress will get 28 votes in the Rajya Sabha elections- 26 from Congress and one each from Raijor Dal and CPI (M).

He further asked AIUDF to assure 15 votes from the party.

While the BJP-led alliance in Assam fielded two candidates, the Congress party has nominated one candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Pabitra Margherita of the BJP, Rwngra Narzary of BJP’s ally – UPPL and Ripun Bora of the Congress party filed their nomination papers.

