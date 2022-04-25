Emmanuel Macron Re-elected as French President

French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term in the presidential elections with 58.2 percent of the vote in the Presidential elections in France on Sunday.

Macron defeated his rival Marine Le Pen who won 41.8 per cent of the votes in an election that saw the country's highest abstention rate in 50 years.

Cheers of joy erupted as the results appeared on a giant screen at the Champ de Mars Park at the foot of the Eiffel tower, where Macron’s supporters waved French and EU flags.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to twitter to congratulate Macron. He wrote, "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

