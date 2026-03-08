Assam: Heroin Worth ₹3.2 Crore Seized On Silchar–Kalain Road; Five Arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Cachar Police and the Assam Rifles jointly intercepted two vehicles and seized suspected heroin worth around Rs 3.2 crore on the Silchar–Kalain Road on March 7.

According to sources, the joint team launched an operation in the afternoon and stopped two vehicles moving along the route. The intercepted vehicles included a Hyundai Creta bearing registration number AS01 DR 7027 and a Mahindra Bolero with registration number AS 29 9335.

During a detailed search of the vehicles, the security personnel recovered 48 soap boxes containing suspected heroin. The total weight of the seized narcotic substance was approximately 538 grams.

Officials said the entire seizure process was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and was recorded through videography to ensure transparency.

Five individuals travelling in the vehicles were taken into custody in connection with the case. Along with the narcotics, the authorities also confiscated both vehicles used for transportation as well as six mobile phones believed to be linked to the operation.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs has been placed at around ₹3.2 crore.