Assam: Heroin Worth More Than 3 Cr Seized In Bokajan; One Apprehended

In a drive against anti-drug activities, a drug trafficker was apprehended on Monday with over 583 grams of Heroin at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
According to sources, a team of the Karagaon police station seized an amount of 583.08 grams of heroin concealed in 47 soap boxes this morning.
The apprehended smuggler identified as Shamsul Haque of Guaspur in Karimganj district.
An investigation has been launched by the legal authorities and Shamsul Haque is being interrogated thoroughly.
Reports further indicate that the market value of the seized heroin is worth more than Rs 3 crore.
Earlier on September 23, the Assam Police apprehended a suspected drug smuggler and seized a sizable amount of contraband drugs from his possession in Cachar district.
According to reports, the estimated value of the seized contraband drugs was around Rs 2 crore. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Cachar police led by Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta carried out an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi-Silchar road.