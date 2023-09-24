Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2 Crore Sezied In Cachar; One Held

Assam police on Saturday apprehended a suspected drug smuggler and seized a sizable amount of contraband drugs from his possession in Cachar district.
According to reports, the estimated value of the seized contraband drugs is around Rs 2 crore. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Cachar police led by Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta carried out an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi-Silchar road.
"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 18,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle and arrested one drug peddler in Cachar district. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2 crore," SP Mahatta said.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended six drug peddlers and seized 46 grams of heroin at Khanapara area in Guwahati.
The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Sanjay Biswa (28), Avtar Singh (30), Shyamal Pegu (19), Bikash Ali (23), Nayan Talukdar (28) and Yuvraj Kalyan (24).
Deputy Inspector General (STF) of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said,”Acting upon a source input on a probable drugs consignment an operation was launched by STF Assam on Saturday in Guwahati to foil the criminal act by apprehending the persons involved."
"Accordingly the team of STF Assam caught hold of a team of six drugs peddlers along with 46 grams of heroin concealed in 33 numbers of vials from their possession at Khanapara, Guwahati," Mahanta said.