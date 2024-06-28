Assam: Heroin Worth Over Rs 12 Cr Seized 3 Raids In Cachar

Coordinated anti-narcotics raids in Assam's Cachar district resulted in the recovery of contraband substances worth over Rs 12 crore on Friday, official estimates stated.
Three simultaneous operations were conducted across the district during which the narcotics were seized. Along with that, the raiding teams apprehended 10 people in connection with the busts.
The first raid was carried out at Digarkhal and Salchapra where over two kilograms of heroin was seized. Officials informed that 2.331 kilograms of herion along with five individuals were caught. Those arrested were from neighboring state Manipur, Bihar and Cachar.
Elsewhere, another raid at Gumra resulted in the recovery of 150 soap cases with 1.881 kilograms of heroin. The seized heroin was estimated to be worth approximately Rs 9 crore 50 lakh.
Three people named Ram Mobang, Manalallam and Aarbil Kumar were apprehended, the police said.
Furthermore, another consignment of 561 grams of heroin was seized when officials intercepted a vehicle and searched it. The narcotics were being carried in 50 soap cases.
The seized drugs were estimated to be worth close to Rs 3 crore in the international markets. Two people, identified as Akhtar Hussain and Afzal Hussain, were apprehended by the police.