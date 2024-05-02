Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 18 Cr Seized In Separate Ops In Golaghat, Cachar

In a major drug haul, Golaghat Police in Assam seized heroin worth Rs 15 crores and apprehended one man in connection with the matter on Thursday.
The operation was supervised by the Golaghat district superintendent of police (SP) Rajen Singh during which the police intercepted one Alto car from which 252 soap cases filled with heroin were seized.
The car bearing registration number AS 05 S 9434 was searched during which the drugs were found concealed inside. Officials estimated the drugs consignment, which weighed close to three kilograms, to be worth around Rs 15 crores.
Along with the bust, the police also apprehended one person who was accused of trying to smuggle the narcotics. He was identified by officials as Zakir Hussain, the mastermind behind narco-trafficking operations.
Meanwhile, another haul of 572 grams of heroin was reported by Cachar Police in a bust which landed one person in jail.
Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the combined value of the narcotics confiscated in the two separate operations was Rs 18 crores, highlighting the magnitude of the anti-narcotics raids.
"Two anti-narcotics ops: Drugs haul worth ₹18cr In two separate drug confiscations by @assampolice today, @cacharpolice recovered 572gms of heroin; one accused apprehended @GolaghatPolice recovered 3kg heroin; 4 accused apprehended," he wrote.