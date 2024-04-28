Assam Rifles, Mizo Police Seize 1.206 kg Heroin; Myanmar National Arrested

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, the Special Narcotic Police and Assam Rifles joined forces to seize a substantial quantity of heroin in Mizoram. The raid, conducted in Aizawl's North Tuikuwal area, led to the confiscation of 110 boxes filled with heroin, totaling 1.206 kg.
Mizo police reported that the heroin-filled soap boxes were discovered in a secret compartment during a search operation on a Verna vehicle bearing registration number MZ 01E-0135. The seized heroin is estimated to be worth Rs 36,18,000 according to local police, while the Assam Rifles values it at Rs 8.44 crore in the international market.
The driver of the vehicle and a Myanmar national identified as Vanbiakhanin were arrested on charges of heroin trafficking. Vanbiakhanin, hailing from Tamu district in Myanmar, confessed to illegally entering India without valid documentation.
A case has been registered against the arrested individual under Section 21(C)/25 of NDPS Act and section R/W 14A of the Foreigners Act 1946 for illegally entering India at the Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl.