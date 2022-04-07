Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Morigaon, Three Held

In yet another operation on Thursday, Assam police have seized a large consignment of illicit drugs and arrested three persons, including a woman, in Morigaon district.

Acting on specific information, a team of Morigaon police intercepted a vehicle in the Dantialbori area under Laharighat police station limits and recovered 390 grams of heroin, Additional Superintendent of Police Suprotive Lal Baruah said.

The estimated cost of the heroin is said to be Rs 3 crore.

He further said that the drug was being transported in 28 soap boxes.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

On Monday, police seized drugs worth Rs 3 crores during a raid at Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Three persons were arrested in connection to it.

During the operation, the police seized 795 grams of drugs along with cash worth Rs. 3 lakhs 58 thousand and several documents.

