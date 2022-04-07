Assam: One AK-47 Rifle, Magazine Recovered From Train

In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered an AK-47 rifle and a magazine from a train at the Lumding Police Station in Assam’s Hojai.

As per reports, the joint patrolling team found a suspicious bag in a Agartala bound train at the railway station.

Officials claimed that when the security personnel inquired about the bag, a man sitting close to it said it was a blanket and allegedly jumped off the train toward the non-platform side.

The man reportedly fled taking advantage of the massive crowd of passengers and devotees of Shitala Puja at Lumding station.

During the search, one AK-47 rifle and a magazine was recovered from the bag.

The railway police have also examined the CCTV footage to trace the individual.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged at Lumding GRP, under Section 25(a) of the Arms Act.

