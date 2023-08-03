Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Karimganj, One Held

A joint operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police at the Kayasthagram bazar in Assam's Karimganj on Thursday. The operation resulted in the seizure of heroin worth approximately Rs 4 crore.
Acting on a tip-off received by the SF's intelligence wing, the authorities intercepted luxury vehicles allegedly being used to transport the deadly drug.
At around 1.05 pm, an ALTO vehicle bearing registration number AS-10-G-0213 was apprehended while heading towards Patharkandi. Upon inspection, the authorities discovered a box containing 50 soaps filled with heroin, resulting in the recovery of a total of 768 grams of the illicit substance.
The seized heroin's market value is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore, highlighting the scale of the drug trade in the region. The operation was a significant step towards curbing drug trafficking in the area and safeguarding the younger generation from the destructive impact of drug addiction.
Authorities have apprehended accused Shifar Uddin (27), the driver and drug peddler in connection with the case.