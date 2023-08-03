Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Karimganj, One Held

Acting on a tip-off received by the SF's intelligence wing, the authorities intercepted luxury vehicles allegedly being used to transport the deadly drug.

At around 1.05 pm, an ALTO vehicle bearing registration number AS-10-G-0213 was apprehended while heading towards Patharkandi. Upon inspection, the authorities discovered a box containing 50 soaps filled with heroin, resulting in the recovery of a total of 768 grams of the illicit substance.