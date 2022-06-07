Assam High Madrassa Result: 54.73 Pass Percentage Recorded

A total of 54.73 % of students passed the Assam High Madrassa examination which was declared on Tuesday (June 7).

The first position secured in the High Madrassa examination is Mufasir Al Hussain with 556 marks. Mufasir Hussain from Al Kouser Model Academy, Sonitpur topped the examination.

On the other hand, Sadika Ahmed from Dhakua High Madrassa of Barpeta district secured second position with 550 marks while Mustak Ahmed from Piradhara High Madrassa, Bongaigaon also secured second position.

Moreover, Sahanaz Parvin from Daulatpur Madrassa, Lakhimpur and Irsad Ullah from Barghuli Madrassa secured third position with 549 marks.

A total of 10454 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 3870 are male and 6584 are female.

A total of 872 candidates secured 1st division while 2909 candidates secured second division and 1940 candidates secured third division.

In High Madrassa examination too, boys outshine girls as 57.67 percentage of boys who appeared in the examination passed the examination while 52.99 percentage of girls passed the examination.