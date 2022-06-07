Assam HSLC Exam Results: Dhemaji Records Highest Pass Percentage

In Dhemaji district in Assam, the pass percentage of students in HSLC exam 2022 is 85.46% which is the best among all districts. A total of 13452 students appeared for HSLC exam in the district, of which 11496 have passed.

A total of 2,29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 99854 in second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in first division.

The pass percentage stands at 56.49 per cent.

Boys have performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.