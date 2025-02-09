Assam: High-Speed Car Skids Off NH 17 in Kokrajhar, Leaving Two Injured

A severe road accident occurred in Parbatjhora on National Highway 17 near Angarkata, first section, involving a Hyundai Accent four-wheeler.

The vehicle, registered AS-17-K-0366, was heading from Bilasipara to Dhubri at high speed when it lost control, skidding off the highway and coming to a stop nearly 100 meters away.

The accident left two passengers critically injured, while the other three were fortunate to remain unharmed. The vehicle had five passengers in total.

Bagribari police in Kokrajhar district reached the scene immediately and sent the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

