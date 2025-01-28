Two Dead in Separate Road Accidents Across Assam

A horrific road accident occurred in Assam’s Palashbari, Kamrup district, on Tuesday, claiming the life of a man after his motorcycle was struck by a truck.

The incident took place in Uparhali village when the motorcycle, bearing the number AS 25 P 5911, was hit by a truck carrying cylinders. The victim, identified as Rantu Das, tragically lost his life on the spot. The truck, registered under the number AS 01 LC 3057, caused a severe impact, pinning the rider beneath it and resulting in fatal injuries.

Immediately after the accident, Bijoynagar Police arrived at the scene to begin investigations and manage the aftermath of the tragic collision.

Meanwhile, another horrifying accident took place in the Nilbagan area of Nagaon, where a speeding dumper truck struck a motorcyclist with fatal consequences.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was killed instantly after the high-speed impact. Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the scene, evading capture. Police are currently working to track down both the vehicle and the driver involved in this hit-and-run incident.