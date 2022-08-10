Assam Hikes Daily Wages Of Tea Workers By Rs 27

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that the daily wage of tea garden workers has been hiked by Rs 27.

With this, the new daily wage of tea workers in Brahmaputra valley would be Rs 232 and Rs 210 in Barak valley.

The chief minister shared that the decision was taken after a discussion with representatives of Indian Tea Association, NE Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters’ Association and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha.

He also announced that the government subsidy will be increased for orthodox tea from Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg.

“Besides, all garden workers will get ration cards and we urged the gardens to take fair price shop licenses,” he added.

Last year, the state government had hiked the daily wage of tea workers by Rs 38.