Assam: Woman Among Two Held For Expressing Desire To Join ULFA-(I)

Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district for supporting the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and expressing their desire the join it.

One of the accused, identified as Shipra Dutta (46), was arrested from Khachalukhua area of the district. She allegedly made a post on Facebook expressing her desire to join the banned militant outfit.

In her post, she said that she wants to join the ULFA-(I) as “the Assam government and state police have destroyed” her life.

Meanwhile, another individual, identified as Naba bora, made a similar comment on Facebook where he said that he will be joining the insurgent group while bidding goodbye to one of his friends.

Bora, a student, was arrested from Nonoi.

A case has been registered against the duo and further investigation is on.

Notably, this comes days after a student from Golaghat, namely Barshashree Buragohain, was released from jail after being booked under UAPA by the police for a "controversial Facebook post" supporting the ULFA-(I).

Buragohain, B.Sc (mathematics) second semester student was arrested by the police for reportedly writing a poem on the anti-talk outfit.

She was released on bail later on July 21.