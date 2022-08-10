Assam

Assam: Woman Among Two Held For Expressing Desire To Join ULFA-(I)

One of the accused, identified as Shipra Dutta (46), was arrested from Khachalukhua area of the district.
Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district for supporting the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and expressing their desire the join it.

One of the accused, identified as Shipra Dutta (46), was arrested from Khachalukhua area of the district. She allegedly made a post on Facebook expressing her desire to join the banned militant outfit.

In her post, she said that she wants to join the ULFA-(I) as “the Assam government and state police have destroyed” her life.

Meanwhile, another individual, identified as Naba bora, made a similar comment on Facebook where he said that he will be joining the insurgent group while bidding goodbye to one of his friends.

Bora, a student, was arrested from Nonoi.

A case has been registered against the duo and further investigation is on.

Notably, this comes days after a student from Golaghat, namely Barshashree Buragohain, was released from jail after being booked under UAPA by the police for a "controversial Facebook post" supporting the ULFA-(I).

Buragohain, B.Sc (mathematics) second semester student was arrested by the police for reportedly writing a poem on the anti-talk outfit.

She was released on bail later on July 21.

