Assam: Hojai Police Arrests Two Persons For Conducting Fake Passport Racket

The Assam police busted a major passport-making racket with the arrest of two conmen in Hojai’s Lanka on Saturday morning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahman and Amir Hussain.

A similar kind of incident was reported last year in the month of December where Dhubri Police in Assam arrested three people for acting as middlemen in issuing international passports.

According to reports, a passport official and two brokers were arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

Officials identified the detained passport official as Jyotish Prakash, while the other two were identified as Imdadul Islam and Zakir Hussain.

The trio was arrested from a small shop near the Dhubri Passport Office. In the meantime, police also seized several objectionable documents from their possession.