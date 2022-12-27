Dhubri: Trio Arrested In Passport Brokering Case

Dhubri Police in Assam on Tuesday arrested three people for acting as middlemen in issuing international passports.

According to reports, a passport official and two brokers were arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

Officials identified the detained passport official as Jyotish Prakash, while the other two were identified as Imdadul Islam and Zakir Hussain.

The trio was arrested from a small shop near the Dhubri Passport Office. In the meantime, police also seized several objectionable documents from their possession.

Earlier in September, a broker was arrested for allegedly providing driving license in exchange for money in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The broker, identified as Rony, used to ask the license appliers to pay him stating that the District Transport Officers of Dhubri otherwise won’t provide them license. The locals nabbed Rony and handed him over to the police.

One of the applier said, “I have him a sum amount of Rs 13,000 before Covid-19 in 2020 but till now I haven’t receive the license.”

The broker alleged that the employees and officers of DTO were also involved in secret understanding with him. Dhubri Police arrested the broker and took him to the police station.