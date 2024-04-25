Assam: Hojai Police Crack Down on Fraudulent Operation, Three Arrested

In a decisive operation conducted on Thursday, Hojai police have apprehended three individuals involved in fraudulent activities.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Chandan Kumar Verma, Prabhakar Upadhyay, and Vikas Kumar Roy, according to police sources.
Originating from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the trio was discovered operating from Kaki Derapathar. They were found to be orchestrating a scam wherein they provided Assam identity certificates to other state aspirants, purportedly to secure positions within the Indian Army.
A significant cache of forged documents, including PRC certificates, affidavit letters, fake seals, and Aadhaar cards, was seized by Hojai police during the operation.
Notably, Vikas Kumar Roy, one of the arrested individuals, had previously been employed in a CISF job but was dismissed due to the submission of forged documents.
Following their arrest, the trio was presented before the Shankardev Nagar court, where Hojai police secured a five-day custody for further interrogation. A case has been registered at the Lanka police station (Case No. 140/24), and investigations are ongoing into the matter.