Assam: Home Dept Announce ASPs For Every District, Reshuffles Posts

The home department of the government of Assam on Friday announced measures to control the rising crime in the state.

According to reports, the new directions come amid a rise in criminal cases across the state with the government looking to provide proper investigation.

According to the new directions, every district in the state will have an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Moreover, the new directions allowed for the setting up of the post of ASP of Crime Branch for the first time.

Moreover, in a major shakeup, several top police officials were transferred, while some were also promoted to new roles in Assam, in accordance with directions from the state home department.

The major changes include:

Dr. Bidyut Das Boro, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ). Udalguri is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Hailakandi.

Shri Ripunjoy Kakoti, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (CID), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Shri Pallav Tamuli, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Hojai.

Smiti. Moushumi Kalita, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-1), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Shri Aoichariya Jibon Baruah, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ). Dibrugarh is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Udalguri with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Dr. Bidyut Das Boro, APS transferred.

Shri Kalyan Kumar Das, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ). Cachar is promoted to the APS Senior Grade II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Cachar.

Shri Sajahan Sarkar, APS, Assistant Commandant, 9th APBn. Barhampur Nagaon is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Jorhat.

Shri Faruk Ahmed, APS, Assistant Commandant, 4th APBn. Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ). South Salmara.

Shri Jyoti Prasad Pegu, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhergaon, Udalguri is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Udalguri.

Shri Rituraj Doley, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (Security) to CM, Assam is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Goalpara.

Shri Rupiyoti Kalita, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Tamulpur is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon.

Shri Amitraj Choudhury, APS, Assistant Commandant, 4th APBn. Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karimganj.

Shri Anal Jyoti Das, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maibong, Dima Hasao is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dima Hasao.

Shri Kalyan Kumar Pathak APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Kamrup is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pallav Tamuli, APS transferred.

Smti. Nabanita Sharma, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ). Kokrajhar.

Smti. Moitrayee Deka, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Titabor, Jorhat is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Smti Anita Hazarika, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bokakhat, Golaghat is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Goalpara.

Shri Kula Pradip Bhattacharyya, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (Security) to CM, Assam is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Majuli.

Smti. Barnali Deka, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security), SB (HQ), Assam. Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (STF), Assam, Guwahati and attached to Special Branch Organization, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Shri Mrinmoy Das, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Koliabor, Nagaon is promoted to the APS Senior Grade IIand he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Golaghat.

Smti. Nandini Kakati, APS Assistant Commissioner of Police, Azara, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Patice Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Mousumi Kalita, APS transferred.

Smti, Joopi Bordoloi, APS, Assistant Commandant, 10 APBn, and attached to SB (R&AC), Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-ll and she is transferred and posted as 2-in-Command, 10th APBn. Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Shri Bivash Das, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sadiya is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ripunjoy Kakati, APS transferred.

Shri Samiran Baishya, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Salbari, Baksa is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Morigaon.

Shri Nitu Mani Das, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, North Salmara, Bongaigaon is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Bongaigaon.

Smiti. Sukanya Das, APS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sonapur is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Smti. Rajashree Dhandia, APS, Assistant Principal, Police Training College, Dergaon, Golaghat is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime). Sivasagar.

Smti. Rosy Talukdar, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ). Hojai is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Darrang.

Shri Nayan Moni Barman, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hamren, West Karbi Anglong is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karbi Anglong.

Shri Muzzafar Hussain, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police. Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption-5), Assam, Srimantapur.

Shri Bidyut Bikash Bora Bhuyan, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dhubri is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Barpeta.

Shri Kangkon Kumar Nath, APS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandmari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Karbi Anglong.

Smti. Runa Neog, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ). Lakhimpur is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Lakhimpur.

Shri Birinchi Borah, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Dhubri is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Sonitpur.

Smti. Rumir Timungpl APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, SB (HQ), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (T&AP-1), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahat.

Smti Kakoli Banya Boruah, APS, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Smti. Anita Konwar, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo.

Shri Tridip Pratim Kumbang APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon.

Shri Amit Kumar Hojai, APS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gohpur, Biswanath is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Biswanath.

Smti Punnam Pegu, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ). Kokrajhar is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I), Tinsukia.

Shri Satkhokai Changsan, APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), South Salmara is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and he is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kamrup.

Smti Dipti Mali APS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border). Dhubri is promoted to the APS Senior Grade-II and she is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dhubri.