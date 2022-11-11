Mexico: Gunmen Open Fire In Bar, Leave 9 Bodies Behind

At least nine people were killed after seven gunmen entered a bar and started firing indiscriminately in Central Mexico. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Lexuz Bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state, Mexico Daily Post reported.

According to locals, at least seven gunmen barged into the bar at 21:20 local time (03:20GMT). The victims in the attack included five men and four women. One of the deceased among nine people could likely be the bar owner, Mexico Daily Post reported.

As per the report, two of the bodies were found in a car. It is not clear whether the two men were fleeing from the attack site or if stray bullets shot them. The motive behind the attack at the bar is not known. As per the report, the shootouts in bars have become more frequent in Guanajuato.

Much of the violence in the region has been blamed on the turf war between cartels. As per the report, there is a turf war going on between the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) and Santa Rosa de Lima criminal gang.