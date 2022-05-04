Assam: Honey Trap Racket Busted In Sivasagar, 2 Held

Sivasagar police on Wednesday busted a notorious honey trap racket and arrested two persons in connection to it.

According to sources, the accused individuals were arrested allegedly on charges of luring a businessman and later blackmailing him for money.

The accused duo, identified as Dipankar Das and Joydeep Das, had earlier siphoned Rs 4 lakh from the businessman.

The duo once again demanded money from the businessman, but this time, the latter lodged a complaint with the police after which the arrests were made.

The police informed that the mastermind of the racket is still at large and raids are being conducted in Dergaon to nab him.

Several other individuals including a woman, who are involved in the racket, have reportedly escaped after getting information about the police raids.

Some of them have been identified as Ashik, Sabina Begum Sariful Ali, Diganta Das and Rubul Ali, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

