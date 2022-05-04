Myanmar National With Pakistan Links Nabbed In Assam

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have apprehended a 30-year-old Myanmar national suspected of having links with Pakistan based outfits from a train at New Haflong station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The person, identified as Noorul Amin alias Amin, was held from a Bhopal bound train after he allegedly failed to produce any valid documents.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Amin had boarded the Agartala-Rani Kamlapati special train from Badarpur railway station in south Assam on Sunday for Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Amin was caught when two travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) asked for his ticket and identity proof. He showed them a document that said that he was hailing from Myanmar.

Amin, who is a Rohingya, was held after failed to produce any valid document that proves that he was travelling in India legally. The sleuths of RPF took him into custody at New Haflong station.

Later, he was hand over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), New Haflong station.

According to preliminary investigation, Amin has links with Pakistan-based organisations in terms of financial transactions.

Further investigation was underway.

