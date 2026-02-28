Assam: Hope Rises For Dhubri River Port Reopening After Months Of Closure

After remaining shut since October last year, the Dhubri river terminal operated by the Inland Waterways Authority of India is witnessing fresh optimism over a possible reopening, sparking renewed expectations among port workers and residents in Lower Assam.

According to sources, the strategically located river port in Dhubri, which traces its legacy back to the British era, once served as a vital inland trade link. Although operations had been suspended for a prolonged period in the past, cross-border river commerce was revived following a trilateral agreement among India, Bhutan and Bangladesh in 2018.

A major milestone was achieved on July 11, 2018, when an Indian cargo vessel carrying over 1,000 metric tonnes of stone departed from Dhubri for Narayanganj in Bangladesh, marking the beginning of a new chapter in inland water trade. Formal international stone exports through the port commenced in December 2019, leading to substantial daily shipments to Bangladesh. The trade surge provided a significant boost to Assam’s economy and strengthened commercial prospects across the Northeast.

However, the momentum slowed in recent months amid political turbulence in Bangladesh and strained diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring nations. The impact was directly felt at Dhubri, where export activity dwindled, and operations eventually came to a halt.

Recent political developments in Bangladesh, including the conclusion of general elections, have raised hopes of greater regional stability and improved bilateral relations. Local stakeholders believe that stronger diplomatic engagement could pave the way for the resumption of cross-border trade through the Dhubri terminal.

In a parallel development aimed at strengthening inland waterways infrastructure, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Customs and Immigration Complexes at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh and Dhubri. The Dhubri facility, built at an estimated cost of ₹77.45 million, is equipped to handle documentation and clearance for foreign tourists and crew arriving from Bangladesh. Accommodation facilities have also been arranged for cruise personnel.

Officials indicated that the upgraded infrastructure would significantly enhance the port’s readiness for international river traffic once operations resume. Industry sources suggest that revival of exports, particularly stone and coal shipments, could generate fresh employment opportunities for local youth and stimulate economic activity in Lower Assam.