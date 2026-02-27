5 New Airports in Assam to Boost Intra-State Connectivity, Tourism; MoU Signed

The Assam government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct pre-feasibility studies for setting up five new greenfield airports across the state, in a major push to strengthen regional air connectivity and unlock tourism and economic potential.

The agreement was signed at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Guwahati, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior AAI officials.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said the initiative is aimed at establishing five strategically located airports that carry both geographical and tourism significance. “The main objective of the MoU is to establish five new airports in Assam. The selected locations have immense geographic importance and tourism potential. The plan has been prepared keeping in mind national defence considerations as well as tourism growth,” he said.

The proposed sites identified for the greenfield airports are Manas National Park, Umrangso in Dima Hasao district, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo.

Highlighting the tourism potential of hill district Dima Hasao, the Chief Minister said, “Our Dima Hasao is as beautiful as Shillong. We are making efforts to ensure that small aircraft can ferry passengers from one destination to another within the state, improving intra-state connectivity.”

He underlined that enhanced air links would reduce travel time to remote and scenic destinations, making them more accessible to tourists and investors alike.

Sarma also pointed to the steady rise in air traffic across Assam as an indicator of growing demand. He said the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati now handles over 70 lakh passengers annually and has witnessed a significant increase in flight operations compared to previous years.

“The Guwahati airport has seen remarkable growth in flight movement. Similarly, the Dibrugarh Airport is also recording increased air traffic,” he noted.

The Chief Minister further stated that a new airport project is progressing at Doloo in Silchar, which is expected to further expand aviation infrastructure in southern Assam.

According to officials, the pre-feasibility studies will assess the technical, financial and environmental viability of the proposed greenfield airports. Based on the findings, detailed project reports will be prepared before the projects move to the implementation stage.

The proposed expansion of aviation infrastructure is being seen as a crucial step towards integrating remote districts with major economic centres, strengthening disaster response capabilities, and supporting defence logistics in strategically sensitive areas.