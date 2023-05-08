Assam: Hospital Under Scrutiny After Woman’s Death in Nalbari

A private hospital in the Nalbari district of Assam has come under scrutiny following the death of a woman due to alleged wrong treatment.
The victim, identified as Kiran Prabha Das of Belsor, was admitted to Sarathi Hospital on Sunday.
According to sources, the hospital staff had been allegedly selling medicines in cash. The family has lodged a complaint against the doctors and staff of the hospital, accusing them of administering the wrong treatment to the patient.
Furthermore, the family has also alleged that the hospital staff misbehaved with them and refused to provide treatment to the patient at midnight, leading to her death.